Former Sioux Falls dental bookkeeper ordered to repay $100K

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The former bookkeeper for two Sioux Falls dental practices has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution for embezzling from her former employer.

Cheryl Callies also was sentenced Monday to 90 days of jail time, which can be served with electronic monitoring. Callies also received a five-year suspended prison sentence.

Callies was accused of embezzling nearly $122,000 from Montoya Dental Office before it became 10th Street Dental. She continued to work at the practice and embezzled more than $8,000 after the business changed hands.

Prosecutors say Callies admitted adjusting payment records at the businesses in order to receive cash. The embezzlement occurred from 2011 to 2018.

KELO-TV reports court records say Callies told investigators she was stealing money for video lottery and because of “payday loans and loneliness.”