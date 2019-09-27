Ex-Colorado deputy involved in double fatal crash convicted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former El Paso County sheriff’s deputy who was involved in a crash that killed two people near Colorado Springs.

KKTV reports Quinlan Linebaugh was found guilty Friday of two counts of careless driving resulting in death and two counts of careless driving resulting in injury.

Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say Linebaugh was trying to pass a vehicle in his patrol car near Falcon on July 24, 2018, when he got in the way of an oncoming dump truck. The truck fishtailed and slammed into a car, killing 75-year-old Kenneth Wuerfele and 71-year-old Dorothy Wuerfele, of Peyton. Two people in the truck were injured.

Linebaugh was fired shortly after the crash.

