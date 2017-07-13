California bank robbery suspect found inside couch at home

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a bank robbery suspect was arrested after officers found him hiding inside a couch at his Southern California home.

Investigators say Francisco Hernandez was caught on surveillance video June 30 entering a bank, pulling a semi-automatic handgun from a large envelope and demanding money.

The 39-year-old was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was served Wednesday at his home in Ventura. SWAT officers entered the house and with the help of a police dog located Hernandez, who was found inside a couch that had been modified.

The Ventura County Star says (http://bit.ly/2umdL3E) Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com