Worker dies in accident at Tonawanda Coke plant

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — An employee of the Tonawanda Coke plant near Buffalo has died in an industrial accident.

Authorities say a 60-year-old man was killed while doing routine maintenance on a freight elevator at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet. Tonawanda Coke spokesman A.J. Verel says he’d worked at the plant for more than 10 years and was respected and loved by his co-workers.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Tonawanda Coke supplies foundry coke to the U.S. and Canadian foundry, insulation and sugar beet industries.