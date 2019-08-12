Iowa pastor arrested in Minnesota, faces Omaha abuse charges

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested an Iowa pastor on charges that he sexually assaulted two girls at a home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Police in Carlton County, Minnesota, arrested 44-year-old Emanuel J. Rodriguez on Saturday morning on a Douglas County, Nebraska, arrest warrant that charged him with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child. The website for the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, lists Rodriguez as a pastor.

An affidavit filed Friday accused Rodriguez of fondling two girls between Jan. 1, 2017, and May 17, 2019, inside two homes in Omaha previously owned by Rodriguez. The girls are now ages 12 and 11.

It’s unclear when Rodriguez will be returned to Omaha.