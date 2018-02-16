FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Train carrying automobiles derails; 2 crew members treated

 
Share

ATTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A freight train carrying automobiles has derailed in rural western New York, sending up a plume of black smoke but apparently posing no public danger.

Norfolk Southern Corp. spokesman Jon Glass says a train pulling 43 autorack cars derailed in rural Wyoming County near the village of Attica late Thursday afternoon. He says both engines and several cargo cars derailed and the two crew members were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Glass says one engine was on fire and some diesel fuel spilled. The railroad is sending specialists to clean it up.

Glass says there were no hazardous materials on the train, which was heading from Buffalo to Mechanicville.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.