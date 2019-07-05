FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Teen faces weapons charge after shots ring out on boardwalk

 
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A shooting on a crowded boardwalk in a New Jersey shore community has left two women wounded and a teenage boy facing a weapons charge.

The shooting in Asbury Park occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, shortly after the city staged its annual beach fireworks display which had drawn large crowds. Authorities say multiple shots were fired during the incident, causing some to quickly flee the boardwalk.

A 55-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for a wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, while a 25-year-old woman refused treatment for what authorities said was a minor wound.

A 16-year-old Asbury Park boy was arrested shortly after the shooting by a Manalapan Township police officer who was working a security detail for the fireworks show. The teen is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.