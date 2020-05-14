U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Some ag workers walk off job in Yakima County over COVID-19

 
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Some agricultural workers in Yakima County are continuing to protest what they consider unsafe working conditions at several fruit warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that on Wednesday more than 100 employees walked out of the Monson Fruit Co. in Selah.

Kathy Mendoza, who has worked for the company on and off for seven years, said workers were protesting an inadequate supply of personal protective equipment, sanitizing, and social distancing inside the plant. Workers also are afraid to call in sick, fearing they will lose their jobs, she said.

Adrian Mendoza said workers also weren’t being informed when their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

“They didn’t tell us that people were sick until three weeks later,” said Adrian Mendoza, a Monson employee for two years. “Some of us have kids, and we don’t want to go home and infect people.”

This week workers also walked out of Frosty Packing in Yakima, Allan Bros. in Naches and Matson Fruit Co. in Selah.

Jason Bakker, the general manager at Monson, said staff has met with every employee and department over the last few weeks to try to keep workers updated — a daunting task, given constantly changing COVID-19 safety protocols.