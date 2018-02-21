Heavy rain, melting snow cause flooding in parts of Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Heavy rain and melting snow are combining to cause flooding and road closures in parts of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Some roads were closed Tuesday in Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan and the surrounding area due to high water. Temperatures have warmed and the National Weather Service says rainfall is expected to total 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) or more in places.

Potholes are a major safety issue following recent freezes and warmups. However, Detroit police say speed, not a pothole, led to the death of 22-year-old man. Police the driver of an auto lost control and slammed into a light pole early Tuesday. At first police said the car hit a pothole, an investigation determined there wasn’t one. Authorities say the driver, a 22-year-old woman, is in custody and is awaiting charges.

Around the state, pothole patching crews had their work delayed by heavy rains. In northern Michigan, an ice storm warning was in effect.