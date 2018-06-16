FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man convicted of beating, stabbing homeless Boulder man

 
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of beating and stabbing a homeless man to death in Colorado.

Jurors in Boulder found 57-year-old James Craig Dobson guilty Friday of criminally negligent homicide.

Dobson was spared a second-degree murder conviction in the death of Roland “Donnie” Dequina, who died less than a week after the attack in July 2017.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dobson still faces second- and third-degree assault charges in an alleged attack the same day on another man, Jeffery Cross.

Prosecutors allege Dobson assaulted the other two while the three were drinking. Dobson’s attorneys say he was defending himself after Dequina threatened him with a stick.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/