FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Duke suspends 2 fraternities, limits 3rd amid hazing probe

 
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke University has suspended two fraternities and is limiting activities at a third pending a hazing investigation.

Duke spokesman Keith Lawrence confirmed to The Herald-Sun on Saturday that Delta Tau Delta and Pi Kappa Phi were suspended, along with new member activities at Sigma Phi Epsilon. The university’s student newspaper The Chronicle reported Friday that the school was working with campus police and the fraternities’ national offices to investigate.

The hazing allegations have not been released.

Campus police said they couldn’t provide any information on the case, and Lawrence said the university had no further comment.