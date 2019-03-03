The Latest: 2 young California sisters found alive

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on two sisters who went missing from their home Friday (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Authorities say two young sisters missing from their Northern California home for since Friday have been found alive.

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal says 8-year-old Leia Carrico and 5-year-old Caroline Carrico were found “safe and sound” Sunday morning.

Other news
He says the girls were uninjured and “in good spirts.” He called their recovery “an absolute miracle.”

The sisters had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday outside their home in Benbow, a small community about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.

More than 100 police and rescue personnel were searching for them, including the National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard. They used helicopters and tracking dogs.

___

10 a.m.

More than 100 law enforcement officers are searching for two young sisters who’ve been missing from their Northern California home since Friday.

Eight-year-old Leia Carrico and 5-year-old Caroline Carrico were last seen around 2:30 p.m. outside their home in Benbow, a small community about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.

Humboldt County sheriff’s spokeswoman Samantha Karges said Sunday that the girls have not been found despite extensive search efforts.

Sheriff William Honsal says the girls went missing after their mother said they could not go out for a walk.

He described the search area as vast, rugged and rural and the conditions as cold and sporadically rainy.

The National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard are helping in the search, which includes the use of helicopters and dogs.