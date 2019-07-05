FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Remains at Lansing home identified as missing mom, young son

 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found at a vacant Lansing house have been identified as a woman and her 5-year-old son who disappeared last summer, police said Friday.

The deaths of Danielle Steiner, 34, and Aubrey Hall are being investigated as homicides. The discovery of bones Monday by a construction crew led police to dig in a backyard.

Steiner and her son were reported missing last August, although the last known contact with family was weeks earlier in June when she sent a text message, said Chief Mike Yankowski, who urged the public to share any tips.

“The smallest detail can make a huge difference in the investigation,” the police department said in a statement.

During a news conference, Yankowski deflected most questions about details of the investigation. He said Steiner had lived at two addresses on the street where the remains were found.

“Obviously it’s very traumatic for them,” Yankowski said of relatives. “It’s a very tragic case, especially when you’re dealing with a 5-year-old.”

No arrests have been made. The Lansing State Journal , citing court records, said the boy’s father was granted full custody of Aubrey in June 2018. He claimed Steiner was using drugs, although she denied it.

A state child welfare investigator said Steiner had moved to a neighbor’s home because she couldn’t afford rent, according to court records. When the investigator tried to contact her again, he couldn’t find her.