FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man admits to threatening workers for anti-abortion group

 
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to threatening workers of the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 22-year-old Christopher Thompson entered a plea Monday in which he admitted making the threats in three phone calls to Operation Rescue on Aug. 14.

Thompson was originally indicted on four counts of transmitting threats through interstate communication. Prosecutors say he threatened in phone calls and voicemails to kill and rape Operation Rescue employees, murder their family members, sexually assault their daughters and that the devil was going to rape them.

Operation Rescue is a national anti-abortion organization headquartered in Wichita.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 15. Thompson faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com