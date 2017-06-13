Greitens temporarily retracts Kansas City police board

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has temporarily withdrawn two appointments to the Kansas City board of police commissioners.

Greitens had appointed Bishop Mark Tolbert and former federal prosecutor Nathan Garrett to the board to replace two outgoing members. They were to be sworn in Tuesday. On Monday evening, the city was notified by Scott Turk, Greitens’ director of boards and commissions, that the appointments were being withdrawn. No explanation was given.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2skefFR ) the decision is likely meant to avoid having the Missouri Senate hold up the nominations. Lawmakers are in special session this week after Greitens called them back to address abortion issues.

Garrett and Tolbert are expected to be reappointed to the police board after the special legislative session ends.

