Hundreds of trees planted along Vermont river for water life

 
EAST BURKE, Vt. (AP) — Volunteers in Vermont have planted hundreds of trees along the bank of the Passumpsic River to keep the water healthy for trout and other river life.

More than 100 volunteers planted black willows, American elms, grey birch, a variety of maples and other native trees along the river in East Burke last week to restore and stabilize the riverbank.

Clark Amadon, a board member of the MadDog Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the conservation group that led the project, told The Caledonian Record that native trees extend the riparian buffer — a vegetated buffer that protects waterways from adjacent land uses.

The buffer helps serve as a filter, improving water quality for fish.

Students from East Burke School, Burke Town School, Newark Street School, Riverside, and Lyndon Institute were among the volunteers.

