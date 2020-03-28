Tulsa, Oklahoma City order residents to shelter in place

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mayors of Tulsa and Oklahoma City on Saturday issued shelter-in-place orders for residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to leave no doubt with our residents that the safest course of action during this public health crisis is to stay home, unless you are engaged in an essential job, essential errand, or outdoor physical activity,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said in a press release.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said Saturday that 15 people with coronavirus had died, an increase from eight the day earlier. Officials said that of the newly reported deaths, there were two in Cleveland County, two in Tulsa County and one each in Oklahoma, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. The woman who died in Sequoyah County was between the ages of 50 to 64, while the others were over 65.

There are at least 377 cases of people with COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an order that required the elderly and other at-risk groups to stay home except for essential errands.

The shelter-in-place orders for the cities are effective at the end of the day Saturday through April 16. People can leave their homes for reasons including getting groceries, takeout from restaurants and taking walks.

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said Saturday that the doctor-recommended self-quarantine he entered after being around a fellow congressman who tested positive for COVID-19 had ended. Cole said he never had any coronavirus symptoms.

Cole, a Republican from Moore, said March 19 that he would self-quarantine after being around Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart the week earlier.

