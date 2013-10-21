Maine mom, daughter charged in cemetery crash

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Prosecutors have brought charges against a mother and daughter they say caused $34,000 worth of damage at a Monmouth cemetery when they rammed each other’s cars.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/173gAnv ) 42-year-old Melissa Grant and 20-year-old Savannah Lowe were charged with aggravated criminal mischief in connection with the Sept. 28 incident at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery.

They have been summoned to court Nov. 26.

Police say Lowe tried to keep Grant from leaving the cemetery by hitting her mother’s car with hers because she thought Grant was drunk. Grant retaliated by ramming her daughter’s car.

They knocked over numerous headstones.

Grant says there was no dispute. She says her daughter’s foot got stuck on the accelerator, accidentally striking her car, and she feels terrible about the damage.

