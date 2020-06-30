Savannah mayor to require masks in businesses or face fines

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Savannah mayor to require masks in businesses or face fines

By RUSS BYNUM
 
Share

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of Savannah said Tuesday he’s ordering people to wear masks inside retail shops, grocery stores and other public places — and those who refuse could face $500 fines.

“Frankly and honestly, I do not believe that we have any other choice,” Mayor Van Johnson told a news conference, warning that “COVID-19 cases are spiking in our community.”

A city of 145,000 that depends on tourism, Savannah appears to be the first city in Georgia to make wearing masks mandatory.

Some Georgia cities have moved to require face coverings inside government buildings, said Larry Hanson, executive director of the Georgia Municipal Association. But Savannah is the first he’s aware of to extend that requirement to public businesses, he said.

Other news
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover
A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece

“That will probably become a test to setting the boundaries of local control,” Hanson said.

He was referring to Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive orders that have largely prohibited local governments from setting coronavirus restrictions that go beyond those imposed by the state. Georgia has been among the most aggressive U.S. states to allow restaurants, hair salons, bars and other businesses to reopen from shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

The mayor said he sent Kemp a letter to inform the governor of his mask mandate. Kemp’s office did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment Tuesday.

Kemp, a Republican, has refrained from ordering people to wear face coverings. However, he plans a tour of cities across Georgia before the Fourth of July weekend to urge residents to wear masks.

In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday reissued multiple orders for another 60 days, through Aug. 30. One orders the Atlanta’s water department not to terminate water services due to non-payment. Another eases up parking enforcement.

Confirmed infections and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been on the rise in Georgia.

Though not the worst in the state, Savannah and surrounding Chatham County have seen infections and deaths rise dramatically in the past two months.

Chatham County has reported more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths — more than six times the number of cases and deaths that the county had when Georgia began reopening April 24.

Johnson said people with physical or medical reasons for not wearing masks would be exempt from his order, which also would not apply to people eating or drinking. Violators will face fines of up to $500.

“Before we cite you, we will offer you a face covering,” the mayor said. “So again, this is not to be punitive.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness and even death.

___

Associated Press Writer Jeff Martin in Atlanta contributed.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.