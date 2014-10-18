United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
University of Guam renames field house

By SHAWN RAYMUNDO and Pacific Daily News
 
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Giving away $3 million is no easy task, University of Guam President Robert Underwood said.

“I know it’s an easy thing to say, but it’s not an easy thing to do,” he said during a speech inside UOG’s newly named Calvo Field House.

The university Friday unveiled the new name of its historic sporting and event facility, with several dignitaries and members of the Calvo family, including Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo, in attendance.

“Anytime from now on, (people) have to refer to it as the Calvo Field House,” Underwood said.

The university changed the name to honor the Calvo family for donating $3 million last November to the school’s 60th Anniversary Capital Campaign and Vision 2025 -- 21st Century Campus redevelopment plan.

The Calvo donation brought the university’s five-year goal of raising $30 million for the renovation project to roughly $7 million, said Board of Regents Chairman William Leon Guerrero.

Mark Mendiola, executive director of the Endowment Foundation, after the ceremony said the university is hoping the Calvo donation will inspire others to donate money toward the redevelopment plan.

Underwood said the $3 million was the single largest gift the school has ever received. He continued to thank the entire Calvo family, especially Jerry Calvo, a member of UOG’s Endowment Committee, for their considerable contribution.

“The Calvo name has been around a long time, ... it’s a proud legacy, we’re very grateful for this gift,” Underwood said. “We’re very grateful to be able to reciprocate this honor by naming the single largest facility on the entire island The UOG Calvo Field House.”

Jerry Calvo was unable to attend the event because he’s currently in the Philippines recovering from health problems, said Eduardo Antonio Calvo, who is known as “Champ” throughout the island and Jerry’s nephew.

On behalf of the Calvo family and Calvo Enterprises Inc., Champ Calvo gave a speech thanking the university, UOG Board of Regents and the Endowment Foundation for furthering the family’s legacy on the island, which goes back to his grandfather, Eduardo “Jake” Calvo.

“Jake Calvo and his sons have instilled in us certain basic principles that guide us today,” Champ Calvo said of his family. “Hard work, cooperation and most important, giving back to our community.”

Champ Calvo said Jerry Calvo encouraged the family to donate the money because “Guam’s future depends on the strength and success of the University of Guam.”

“We see that an investment in the university is a direct investment in our future,” Champ Calvo said.

Several members of the Calvo family joined the Board of Regents and Endowment Board of Directors on stage to accept the official resolution for the name change as a gift.

After the ceremony, Champ Calvo said he was humbled by the experience and grateful that the Calvo name is synonymous with an island landmark.

“The Field House is so iconic,” Champ Calvo said. “To have it bear our name is so humbling.”

