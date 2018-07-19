Soldiers take plea deal, testify against 3rd in 2016 death

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two soldiers accused of fatally shooting a Tennessee man in 2016 have taken plea deals and agreed to testify against the person police say pulled the trigger.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports 22-year-old Marqus Lorenzo Bryant and 25-year-old Robert Michael Gough Jr. both pleaded guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder and took the stand Tuesday against 21-year-old Deangelo Berry. All three accused are of Fort Campbell, and were charged in the death of 25-year-old Joseph Gordon.

Gough testified that he, Bryant and Berry met Gordon to purchase marijuana. He said he was speaking amicably with Gordon about prices, when Berry turned the transaction into an armed robbery, which wasn’t planned.

Bryant said he didn’t see what led to Gordon’s shooting. Both men testified to initially lying to police.

The trial continues Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com