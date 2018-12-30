FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Nursing home employee arrested on abuse, neglect charges

 
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nursing home employee has been arrested on abuse and neglect charges.

West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Jarod Tupper told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that nursing assistant Adam Wheeler was arrested Friday on three counts of abuse and neglect of incapacitated adults causing bodily injury, one count of abuse and neglect of incapacitated adults causing serious bodily injury and four counts of crimes against the elderly. He said the charges stem from Wheeler’s job at Golden Harvest Nursing Home in Welch.

Tupper said he began investigating after Wheeler was suspended from his job due to suspected physical abuse. He said the investigation is still ongoing, but right now there are five possible victims, ages 52 to 92.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Wheeler has an attorney.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com