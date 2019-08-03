Mexico: Agents were pursuing drug dealers when migrant shot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the northern Mexico state of Coahuila say state agents were investigating drug dealers when a Central American migrant was fatally shot.

The state security agency and state prosecutor’s office said in a joint statement Friday that six state agents looking for drug dealers were involved in the incident late Wednesday.

Authorities also said the victim originally reported as a migrant from El Salvador was from Honduras.

On Thursday, state authorities had said migrants verbally assailed the agents and then the officers fired when one migrant pulled a pistol. But there was no mention of the pistol in Friday’s statement.

The Casa del Migrante shelter in Saltillo has said a group of migrants left the shelter to board a passing freight train when they were attacked by agents.