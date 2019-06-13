FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Polish court: Ex-aide negligent in presidential plane crash

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court on Thursday found the chief of staff for former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk guilty of negligence in a 2010 presidential flight to Russia which ended in a devastating crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.

The provincial court in Warsaw ruled that Tomasz Arabski had exposed the president to danger by allowing a hazardous flight to travel to a rudimentary airport in Smolensk, Russia. Arabski was given a 10-month suspended prison sentence that is subject to appeal. One of his subordinates involved in preparing the flight was given a six-month suspended prison term.

Prosecutors argued that Smolensk airport should not have been considered as a destination for the presidential flight and that many other mistakes were made during preparations for the presidential trip. They blamed Arabski and demanded a 1.5-year suspended prison term.

Arabski says he is innocent of the charges.

Other news
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 27 dead, official says

The charges were brought by relatives of some of the victims of Poland’s worst disaster since World War II, who included politicians and public figures.

Polish investigators have blamed the plane crash on human error in bad weather and poor guidance by Russian traffic controllers.

But Kaczynski’s twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the current leader of Poland’s nationalist ruling Law and Justice party, has blamed the crash on negligence by Tusk’s government, which was critical of his brother, the president. He especially blames Tusk, his long-time political rival, who is now the head of the European Council.

President Kaczynski, first lady Maria Kaczynska and scores of high Polish government and military officials died in the April 10, 2010, crash as they were arriving in Russia for ceremonies honoring Polish officers killed by the Soviet secret security in 1940 during World War II.

For many years, Jaroslaw Kaczynski led monthly observances in Warsaw in their honor that rallied thousands of his supporters.

Russia is refusing to return the plane’s wreckage, arguing that it is needed for a continuing investigation.