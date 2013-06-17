Pioneering woman photog Helen Brush Jenkins dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Helen Brush Jenkins, a pioneering photojournalist who made Life magazine when she snapped a photo of her child moments after giving birth, has died. She was 94.

Her daughter, Genji Leclair, tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/12AOu1z ) that Jenkins died Wednesday at her home in Chicago, days after suffering a stroke.

Jenkins became a photographer for the now-defunct Daily News in Los Angeles in the 1940s at a time when few women held such jobs.

Over more than a dozen years, she snapped first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, President Harry Truman and stars such as Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable and John Wayne.

In 1953, Life magazine printed a photo Jenkins took of her newborn son, Gilmer, just after giving birth.

