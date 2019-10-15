Kansas man gets prison term for threats to Operation Rescue

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who admitted threatening workers of the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue has been sentenced to federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office in says 22-year-old Christopher M. Thompson was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day on one count of making a threat.

Operation Rescue Vice President Cheryl Sullenger says that Thompson threatened to rape her and her daughters and then murder her family. She says in a news release she takes no pleasure in his incarceration, but believes it is a just sentence.

Sullenger says this is a step toward restoring the sense of security he took from families.

His attorney says Thompson never intended to carry out the threats, which were sparked a 2005 story he found online that Operation Rescue had written about his grandmother.