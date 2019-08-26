Utah counties find West Nile virus in mosquito populations

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Utah counties find West Nile virus in mosquito populations

 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mosquito populations carrying West Nile virus have been found in multiple areas in Utah following a spring with weather conditions that allowed the pests to flourish.

Officials in Davis, Salt Lake, Sevier, Uintah and Weber counties have found mosquitoes with the virus, and other areas of the state are reporting higher than usual numbers of the bugs, the Deseret News reported Sunday.

The wet season combined with above-average temperatures created favorable conditions for mosquito populations.

In the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, officials action to contain the populations early, resulting in a mosquito problem that is not as bad as expected, said Ary Faraji, an entomologist and the district’s executive director.

Other news
FILE - The House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, July 28, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new law passed by Congress “allows you to permanently remove any negative debt” from your credit report that is over two years old. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury
FILE - Brazil's Thiago Da Silva celebrates after clearing the bar to set new Olympic record during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 16, 2016. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz is suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test

“All in all we are seeing average numbers,” Faraji said. “There was a lot of precipitation this season, with standing water.”

District crews have set up 40 to 60 traps weekly. The captured mosquitoes are then processed and tested in a lab.

The Cache County Mosquito Abatement District has found no signs of West Nile virus yet, but it is reporting a surge in populations.

“Our numbers have been quite substantial in the last three weeks,” district manager Richard Rigby said. “In 16 traps, I have never counted as many mosquitoes as I did two weeks ago. It is substantially higher than in past years.”

West Nile virus can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, drowsiness and nausea. The virus can be deadly, especially in vulnerable populations.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com