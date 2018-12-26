FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police-Would-be robber shot and killed in Alabama

 
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — Police say a would-be robber has been shot and killed in Alabama.

Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said three people tried to rob a person early on Christmas Eve.

Reck said 22-year-old Zachary Bratton of Muscle Shoals and 18-year-old Madison Newsome of Leighton are in jail on a first-degree burglary charge.

The police chief says the intended robbery victim shot and killed 25-year-old Malaivee Hawkins of Tuscumbia. The intended victim’s name has not been released.

Reck says Newsome, Bratton and Hawkins lured the intended victim to Newsom’s grandmother’s home. Reck says when the would-be victim showed up, Bratton and Hawkins jumped him.

The police chief says the intended victim then shot Hawkins.

It wasn’t known if Bratton and Newsome have attorneys yet.