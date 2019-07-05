Man dies under 15 feet of corn in grain bin

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A man has died after becoming buried under more than a dozen feet of corn in a grain bin.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Kevin John Anderson was cleaning the bin at Columbia Grain in Arvilla on Wednesday. He became buried beneath 15 feet of corn.

The sheriff’s office says in a news release issued Friday that rescuers spent two hours trying to find Anderson and remove him from the bin. He was unresponsive when he was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The news release doesn’t say how Anderson became buried. Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Inocencio said in a telephone interview Friday that investigators don’t have any specifics yet. He said another employee was cleaning the bin with Anderson but didn’t see what happened.