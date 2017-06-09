Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Witness says slain Ohio man’s car moved after police gunshot

By DAN SEWELL
 
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecution witness insisted Friday in a police officer’s murder retrial she heard a gunshot before the car driven by an unarmed black motorist moved.

Alicia Napier took the stand during the second day of testimony in defendant Ray Tensing’s case to tell about what she saw and heard as she was getting her two small children situated inside her car parked near the shooting scene.

The fired white University of Cincinnati police officer has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the traffic stop in July 2015.

“It moved after he shot,” Napier said of the car DuBose was driving. She said when she first heard a gunshot, she thought it was Tensing who had been shot. She saw Tensing fall back, and then the car began moving toward hers, she said.

Other news
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

Asked by prosecutor Seth Tieger if she was “100 percent sure” the car moved after the shot, she replied, “Yes.”

Defense attorney Stewart Mathews suggested in his questioning that Napier was distracted while caring for her daughter in the backseat and drew some of her story from video she watched later.

Jurors later saw Tensing’s videotaped statement to Cincinnati police investigators in which he said he believed DuBose “was actively trying to kill me” with the car. As the statement played in the courtroom, Tensing at times dropped his head or wiped at his eyes.

DuBose was driving DaShonda Reid’s car when Tensing stopped him for a missing front license plate. She was DuBose’s fiancee and mother of three of his 13 children. She testified the car had bad brakes.

Mathews asked her a series of questions about items found in the car, including four cellphones, a significant amount of marijuana and multiple medications. She said they weren’t hers.

Both Napier and Reid testified in Tensing’s first trial, which ended with a hung jury last November. That jury also saw Tensing’s videotaped statement.

Testimony will continue Monday.

___

Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell