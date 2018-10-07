Mississippi man arrested in death of woman run over by SUV

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Gulf Coast man has been charged with capital murder after a woman was found dead in her driveway.

Moss Point police tell local news outlets that 31-year-old Octavius Montego Black turned himself in Saturday to police in Prentiss.

Betty J. Vaughans was found dead Thursday morning by a relative, with her Cadillac Escalade missing. Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley says Black and the 58-year-old Vaughans were arguing about the Escalade, leading to her being hit by the SUV. Ashley says the two were known to each other.

The 2003 Escalade was also recovered in Prentiss.

Black is being held without bail at the Jackson County jail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer to speak for him.