US Marshals say 11-year fugitive arrested in New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a Vermont fugitive who has been missing for 11 years has been captured in New York.

Officials say 35-year-old Rashawn Law was arrested without incident early Thursday in Brooklyn.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says Law was on furlough serving a sentence for the sale of cocaine, possession of stolen property, disorderly conduct, possession of a regulated drug, cocaine possession and marijuana possession when he fled the state.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 2, 2008.

On Monday, Vermont Corrections officials asked the Marshals Service for help locating Law, who was believed to be living under an alias to avoid capture.

It’s unclear when Law will return to Vermont or if he has an attorney.