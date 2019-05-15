Gummies for sale at some Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Edible gummies are finally available at some Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a limited amount of gummies went on sale late last week. Just two of Ohio’s 39 planned marijuana processing facilities thus far have been certified to produce edibles and other cannabis products.

Only marijuana flowers had been available to people with a qualifying medical condition and physician recommendation to buy cannabis.

The gummies aren’t cheap. A package of 10, each containing 10 mg of THC, marijuana’s psychoactive ingredient, sell for $80. Similar products at Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries sell for $25.

Ohio Cannabis Products in Coshocton sold out of gummies within a few days. Dispensary employee Missy Bethel says edibles are preferred by people with lung conditions and those who don’t want to vaporize buds.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com