Police: Ex-Indiana University official won’t be charged

By RICK CALLAHAN
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University’s former student ethics director won’t face criminal charges following a Texas investigation into sexual assault allegations that prompted his resignation and a review of sexual misconduct cases he oversaw at the school, police said Thursday.

Fort Worth police investigated a woman’s allegations that Jason Casares sexually assaulted her while they were in the Texas city for an education conference in December. Investigators said no charges would be filed because “the elements for a criminal case against Mr. Casares do not exist,” Fort Worth police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura said.

Casares also was cleared in a separate inquiry by an independent investigator, though he resigned from the university and the school launched a review of cases he oversaw after the woman made her allegations public on social media in February.

Casares — who has denied the allegations — released a statement Thursday saying he is now focused on his family, finding full-time employment “and recovering my reputation with clear findings and results in hand.”

IU spokesman Mark Land said the school had no comment on the police findings Thursday.

Casares was hired by IU in 2011 as student ethics officer and a deputy Title IX coordinator for IU’s Bloomington campus. His attorney has said Casares “adamantly” denied the woman’s allegations and resigned from IU only after school officials told him he would face termination if he didn’t step down.

The woman, Jill Creighton, released a statement Thursday chastising Fort Worth police, saying officers didn’t interview witnesses and didn’t take her complaint seriously. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people alleging sexual assault, but Creighton said her name could be used publicly.

“My experience in reporting to the police exemplifies why survivors do not go to the police,” she said Thursday.

Creighton said she contacted police after leaving Texas, and that the Fort Worth officer she spoke to “insinuated that he was doing me a favor by taking my case.” She said she was directed to speak to an officer with her local police department, but the local officer didn’t take all of her information.

Segura said police wouldn’t have “any further comment” when asked about Creighton’s statement.

Creighton posted an open letter on social media in early February stating that Casares “took advantage of me after I had had too much to drink” during the Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors’ annual conference in Fort Worth. She and Casares were board members of the Association for Student Conduct Administration.

Creighton initiated impeachment proceedings against Casares, who was ASCA’s president-elect at the time, and he resigned from that incoming post. She said she posted her letter on social media about the alleged assault after ASCA refused to cancel a session where Casares was scheduled to speak even after his resignation as its president-elect.

ASCA told its members in February that after Creighton’s complaint was filed with the group on Dec. 10, an independent investigator was hired to conduct an inquiry and present its findings to the board. As a result of that investigation, Creighton’s “claims could not be substantiated,” ASCA said.

Following the allegations, Indiana University placed Casares on administrative leave and asked a retired law professor to review sexual misconduct cases he presided over during the past academic year. IU said this month that the review of 17 sexual misconduct cases found that the cases “were conducted without bias or undue influence,” and that school rules were followed in each case, “ensuring a fair process.” The review also found that Casares never pressured hearing officers to take a particular position.