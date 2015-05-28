Jury convicts ex-US Senate hopeful of violating election law

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Jury convicts ex-US Senate hopeful of violating election law

By JAMES NORD
 
Share

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota jury on Wednesday convicted former U.S. Senate candidate Annette Bosworth of election law violations.

The 43-year-old Sioux Falls physician had been charged with six counts each of perjury and filing false documents stemming from the mishandling of her candidate petitions. Jurors convicted her on all of those counts after deliberating for more than 3 hours.

An attorney for Bosworth declined to comment.

“Not tonight,” Bosworth said softly as she got into a vehicle when a reporter asked if she’d like to say anything.

Other news
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Women sexually assaulted by imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit, Thursday, July 27, 2023, claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Justice Dept announces broad investigation of Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death

Bosworth said during the trial that she never intended to mislead anyone when she attested to signatures on campaign documents that she didn’t actually witness. She was out of the country on a medical mission trip at the time. Bosworth also has admitted that she didn’t personally gather some signatures, despite attesting on documents that she had witnessed people signing petitions.

Under state law, the person circulating petitions must witness the signings from registered voters.

Although Bosworth argued that the prosecution was politically motivated, her defense largely relied on her argument that she received bad advice from her attorney and political consultant during the 2014 campaign, Joel Arends. Bosworth’s trial lawyer portrayed her as a neophyte candidate who knew much more about medicine than about the political process.

Arends denied the allegation, testifying that Bosworth “absolutely and definitely” knew the proper way to fill out a nominating petition. He called it “a lie” that he had advised her she didn’t need to witness signatures.

“This verdict is very significant in that the jury sends the message that our electoral process is very sacred and the integrity of the process has to be protected,” Deputy Attorney General Robert Mayer told reporters after the verdict.

Testifying in her own defense earlier in the trial, Bosworth said her actions were “careless.”

“I was doing everything possible to get it right,” Bosworth testified last week. “I felt like I did a very good job trying. Clearly, I’m sitting here because we screwed up.”

Bosworth’s attorneys said she thought she could properly call herself the petitions’ “circulator” because they were circulated under her direction.

Her medical license could be jeopardized. She faces a maximum punishment of 24 years in prison and $48,000 in fines.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said prosecutors will review mitigating and aggravating circumstances before making a sentencing recommendation.

“Under South Dakota law, non-violent felonies such as these carry a presumption of no or limited actual jail time,” Jackley told The Associated Press. “The presumption may be overcome by the defendant’s conduct.”

Jackley said one mitigating factor would be if Bosworth accepted responsibility.

Bosworth was a political newcomer in the race for the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat, and she said her lack of political experience resonated with South Dakota voters who were frustrated with career politicians. She sharply criticized the federal health care overhaul and pledged not to raise taxes.

But she drew only about 6 percent of the vote in a five-way Republican primary. Her trial attorney, Dana Hanna, said publicity about the petitions hurt Bosworth. Former Gov. Mike Rounds won the primary and went on to win the seat.

Another candidate in the Senate field, independent Clayton Walker, faces nine felony charges for submitting nominating petitions that investigators allege included names of dead people, fictitious people and Hollywood celebrities.

The Bosworth and Walker cases spurred the South Dakota Legislature this year to change election law to give the secretary of state power to audit a random sample of the signatures on petitions from statewide candidates. Before, it could only be done on petitions for ballot measures.