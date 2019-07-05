FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Video: Homeless man fleeing Georgia deputies is shot in head

 
Share

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Body camera video shows Georgia deputies tried to arrest a homeless man for loitering but the man fled and was shot in the head.

News outlets report video shows a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy spotted 34-year-old Nicholas Bolton sleeping in a vehicle parked outside a Newnan shopping center Sunday. Deputies are seen knocking on a car window and trying to speak to Bolton, who drives off.

Deputies give chase and pin Bolton’s still-revving vehicle between three cruisers. The sound of spinning tires is heard as deputies yell for Bolton to stop. He’s then shot by Deputy John Collins, who said he feared his colleague was going to be run over. Bolton was hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that the deputies were justified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating.