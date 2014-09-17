Pelosi: NFL Rice investigation sufficient for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says that for now the NFL’s investigation into its handling of the domestic violence case involving running back Ray Rice is an appropriate response.

When asked whether NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should resign over the way his office handled the incident, the California Democrat sidestepped the question. But she didn’t rule out that Congress would reconsider the NFL’S anti-trust exemption, which allows teams to negotiate radio and television broadcast rights together.

Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday that the outcome of the investigation “will be self-evident to the NFL.” Pelosi also says the San Francisco 49ers, her hometown team, should not have let defensive end Ray McDonald play last weekend. McDonald was arrested last month on suspicion of domestic violence.