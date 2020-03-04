Police: Woman charged in cold case _ baby found dead in 2008

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Police: Woman charged in cold case _ baby found dead in 2008

 
Share

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A woman accused of giving birth and then leaving her infant to die beside a South Carolina highway has been arrested more than a decade after the child was found dead.

Jennifer Sahr, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, was expected in court Wednesday for a bond hearing in the death of the infant who became known as Baby Boy Horry, news outlets reported.

Sahr, formerly Jennifer Rickel, faces a homicide by child abuse charge in the death of the infant.

Authorities said at the time that utility workers found the baby’s body in a bag thrown into a ditch beside a route in Horry County on Dec. 4, 2008. The infant was viable and would have survived with proper care, according to officials.

Sahr was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time. She graduated from the school in December 2010, according to news outlets.

The arrest came just hours after police announced that the State Law Enforcement Agency had determined Sahr was the biological mother of the infant, based on scientific evidence.

Sahr was with her husband and two small children in North Myrtle Beach when she was arrested, her attorney Greg McCollum told news outlets.

“She is presumed innocent and people should not get out their pitchforks at this point,” McCollum said. “A lot of times these cases are highly emotional.”