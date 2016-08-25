Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Police officers say Taco Bell employee refused to serve them

 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five police officers in Kentucky say a Taco Bell employee refused to serve them and that kitchen workers talked about wanting to “mess with them.”

The Louisville Police Department says the incident happened Aug. 18 when the officers came in during their lunch break. Fraternal Order of Police president Dave Mutchler says an employee told the officers he wasn’t taking their order and walked away.

The officers then overheard a conversation between two other employees in the kitchen who said they were going to “mess with them.” At that point, the officers decided to leave.

Taco Bell says it apologized to the Louisville Police Department. The franchise owner says police didn’t want the employees to be fired, and the restaurant sent tacos to police headquarters for lunch Wednesday to make amends.