RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a Grafton man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Randolph.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a tree just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

A passenger, 30-year-old Jonathan Blake, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The driver suffered an ankle injury.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.