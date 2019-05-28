FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tornado destroys buildings at fairgrounds in Charles City

 
Share

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A tornado hit an area near the Floyd County fairgrounds in Charles City, destroying several buildings and damaging others.

The Des Moines Register reports the tornado hit the fairgrounds and homes in the northeast Iowa city about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Craig Anderson, the fair board treasurer, says the tornado destroyed two fairgrounds buildings, severely damaged two others and caused some damage to other structures. Two buildings at the nearby Floyd County Ag Center also were destroyed.

At least three homes also were damaged or destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the area. Such tornadoes have wind speeds of up to 110 mph.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com