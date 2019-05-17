FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Leak contained from natural gas main in western Michigan

 
SPRING LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a leak from a broken high-pressure natural gas main in western Michigan has been contained.

Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Nick Bonstell says in a statement that emergency responders cleared the scene after it was contained Friday morning.

The gas main was struck Wednesday afternoon during a construction project in the village of Spring Lake, northwest of Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported, but crews monitored natural gas levels in the area.

Officials had earlier said the main was expected to be repaired by Thursday afternoon.