Couple goes from flower girl, ring bearer to bride, groom

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota couple who were kids at a wedding ceremony nearly 20 years ago are tying the knot themselves.

Renae Zachmeier and Daniel Schimetz were to take their vows Saturday at the Church of St. Joseph in Mandan.

Renae and Daniel are getting married in the same church where they met in 1999 when she was a flower girl and he was ring bearer.

Daniel was about 8 years old and Renae about 4 at the time. The Bismarck Tribune reports the couple only vaguely remembers the wedding and sharing their first dance.

The couple started dating in August 2017 and got engaged in June 2018.

Renae says, “If it wasn’t for that wedding, none of this would have ever happened.”

