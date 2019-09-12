U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Flood-prone New Orleans to get porous paving in new lots

 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Flooded streets are a common sight in New Orleans, where officials have just required new commercial parking surfaces to use porous pavement.

The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the city council last week unanimously ruled in favor of the pavement ordinance, which allows rainwater to flow into the soil below.

Council members say the pavement won’t solve the city’s problem with flooded streets, but it will lighten the burden place on the city’s drainage system during heavy rain. The pavement can clog if not washed regularly, so the city recently outfitted some work trucks with power-washing attachments.

The ordinance comes more than a year after the city’s code was amended to require that some developments keep the first 1.25 inches of storm rainfall out of the city’s drainage system.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.nola.com