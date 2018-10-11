FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arkansas Supreme Court upholds revised voter ID law

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ highest court on Thursday upheld a voter ID law that is nearly identical to a restriction struck down by the court four years ago.

The 5-2 decision from the Arkansas Supreme Court means the law, which requires voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot, will remain in effect in this year’s midterm election. Unlike the measure struck down in 2014, the law approved last year allows voters to cast provisional ballots without a photo ID if they sign a sworn statement confirming their identities.

Opponents of the new measure had argued that it circumvented the 2014 ruling. But justices on Thursday said lawmakers had the power to enact the restriction by labeling it a change to a constitutional amendment related to voter registration requirements and was “therefore constitutional.”

“In our view, providing a system of verifying that a person attempting to cast a ballot is registered to vote is relevant and pertinent, or has a close relationship, to an amendment establishing a system of voter registration,” the court said.

Other news
Chinese Wanxiong Huang, a free diving instructor, practices his skills in the sea around Bohol Island in the Philippines, April 16, 2023. A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas, frequently to Southeast Asia, to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. There is no exact data on the number of the moves, the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. (AP Photo/Shaoxu Wang)
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

The Thursday ruling reversed a judge’s ruling against the law, which was approved last year by the Republican-controlled Legislature and governor. A judge had blocked officials from enforcing the restriction, but justices in May stayed that ruling and kept the law in effect while they considered the case.

Arkansas officials argued that the new law complied with part of the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down the earlier measure. Justices in 2014 unanimously struck down that law, with a majority of the justices saying it unconstitutionally added a qualification to vote. Three justices, however, argued that the measure didn’t get the two-thirds vote needed in the Legislature to change voter registration requirements.

A majority of the court has changed hands since that ruling, and more than two-thirds of the Arkansas House and Senate approved the new measure last year.

A justice who disagreed with the ruling Thursday questioned the court’s argument that the law was related to voter registration, noting that the state doesn’t require photo ID in order to register to vote.

“If providing photo identification were required at registration, requiring presentation of the card at the polling place would be more defensible,” Justice Jo Hart wrote in a dissent . “Asking for a photo identification card at the polling place strikes me as locking the barn door after the horse has been stolen.”

An attorney who challenged the law cited the same issue Thursday. Jeff Priebe, who represented a Little Rock voter opposed to the new law, said he was still analyzing the ruling to assess his options for addressing other concerns raised by the lower court that justices didn’t rule on. Those include the argument that the photo ID requirement unconstitutionally imposes new requirements to vote.

“Though I respect the majority’s decision, I still have significant concerns for voters in the state of Arkansas when it’s easier to register than it is to actually vote,” Priebe said.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a Republican, praised the ruling, saying: “Today’s decision protects the integrity of every voter’s ballot and ensures that your vote cannot be stolen by someone pretending to be you at the polls.”

The ruling comes less than two weeks before early voting begins for the state’s Nov. 6 midterm election, which includes a bid by national Democrats to flip a Republican-held House seat in central Arkansas.

“We appreciate the Court issuing a ruling on this matter before the upcoming election, so that there is no added confusion for poll workers and voters,” said Chris Powell, a spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Mark Martin.

Justice Courtney Goodson wrote the concurring opinion four years ago citing the two-thirds vote as the reason for striking down the previous law. She is now seeking re-election in November in a race that has already drawn heavy spending from conservative groups opposing her bid. Goodson joined the majority Thursday in upholding the revived law.

The November ballot will also include a proposal to further enshrine voter ID in the Arkansas Constitution.

___

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ademillo