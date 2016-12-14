Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nebraska fire truck company to be sold

 
Share

SNYDER, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company that specializes in making fire trucks is being sold to a publicly traded Michigan company for $36.3 million.

Smeal Fire Apparatus has 400 employees in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. It wasn’t immediately clear how the employees would be affected by the deal announced Tuesday with Spartan Motors, which is based in Charlotte, Michigan. The deal is set to close in January.

Firetruck manufacturers like Smeal have been consolidating to increase market share due to a decline in truck orders. Spartan’s product line is not as specialized as Smeal, which provides buses along with military, recreational and emergency vehicles.

Smeal currently buys about $30 million worth of structural framework from Spartan, the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2gJ2G6t ) reported. The sale terms include financial forgiveness of money that Smeal owes Spartan for recent purchases.

Other news
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja know gloves during their partnership in the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Left-arm spinners star as India beats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st one-day match

Spartan will determine what happens to Smeal’s manufacturing locations and employees, Spartan marketing director Samara Hamilton said. She said combining the companies would most likely increase overall business, which could require more need for employees.

Smeal Chairman Rod Cerny issued a statement saying Spartan was “the perfect fit” for its customers and employees. Spartan President and CEO Daryl Adams said the purchase would enhance his company’s emergency vehicle products and expand the geographical reach of its buyers.

About 230 people work at the Smeal’s headquarters in Snyder. Smeal also has operations in Neligh.

Smeal became one of the 10 largest fire apparatus companies in the nation after acquiring an aerial ladder business and a tanker company in 2014. Combining with Spartan would make the combined company among the top four.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com