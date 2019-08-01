FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Maldives vice president stopped entering India

 
MALE, Maldives (AP) — Police in the Maldives said Thursday that they are seeking the return from India of the country’s former vice president who they accuse of fleeing the Indian Ocean archipelago nation to avoid police questioning over embezzlement of state funds.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar confirmed that the former vice president, Ahmed Adeeb, tried to enter India by sea Thursday and not through a designated point of entry and without proper documents.

The Maldives police statement said Adeeb was to be questioned Wednesday over the alleged embezzlement of state funds, but he did not report and instead fled the country. Adeeb has had his passport confiscated by a court order due to pending court cases, the police statement said.

Adeeb had recently been freed from a 33-year jail sentence over corruption and terrorism related to an alleged assassination attempt on former president Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

He had been arrested and jailed in 2016 after a blast on Yameen’s speedboat. Yameen’s wife was slightly injured in the blast.

FBI officials assisting in the probe said that they did not trace any explosives in the boat and Adeeb’s jailing was criticized as politically motivated.

After Yameen’s defeat in last year’s presidential election, Maldivian courts set aside the convictions against Adeeb and ordered a fresh probe. However, the court had imposed a travel ban because the state had appealed Adeeb’s release.

Once a trusted ally and deputy to Yameen, Adeeb is now also a key state witness in the corruption cases against his former leader.