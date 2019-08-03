Coroner: Worker at tank fire died of self-inflicted wound

WINDSOR, Colo. (AP) — The Weld County coroner says a man found by officials responding to a fire at an oil tank near Windsor died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports Coroner Carl A. Blesch released the determination Friday.

Kris Kazian is chief of Windsor Severence Fire Rescue.

Kazian says responders on Wednesday extinguished a fire atop the tank. There, they found the man’s body.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Kazian has said previously that the man is believed to have been at the site alone performing maintenance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/