2 dead after pawn shop shooting in Fort Worth

 
DALLAS (AP) — Police say two people are dead following a possible robbery attempt at a Fort Worth pawn shop.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday that one man was shot and killed at the scene and another died after being taken to a local hospital. The shooting took place Thursday evening at the Fort Worth Gold and Silver Exchange.

Fort Worth Police Sgt. Chris Britt says the shooting began after several people apparently came into the shop and tried robbing it. Police say others in the store fled in a vehicle.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify whether one of the victims worked at the store.

