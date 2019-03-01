FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Colorado youth soccer coach takes sex abuse plea deal

 
Share

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A former youth soccer coach in Colorado will serve time in prison after accepting a plea deal on charges of having a sexual relationship with an underage player.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports that 36-year-old Philip Peters Hufstader pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police charged Hufstader in 2017 for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl on the FC Boulder team he coached after finding thousands of text messages and cellphone photos they exchanged.

Hufstader is scheduled to be sentenced May 30 to four to eight years in prison for the delinquency charge, and 10 years of sex offender supervised probation for the exploitation charge.

The former professional soccer player will also be registered as a sex offender.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/